Asbury Automotive Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:49 PM ETAsbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $8.94 (+91.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.91B (+78.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.