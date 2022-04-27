A. O. Smith Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:50 PM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $967.05M (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.