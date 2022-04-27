Old Republic Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:51 PM ETOld Republic International Corporation (ORI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Old Republic (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.