Power Integrations Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETPower Integrations, Inc. (POWI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $180.2M (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POWI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.