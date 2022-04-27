REIT Iron Mountain Q1 2022 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know
Apr. 27, 2022
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B.
- Ratings: Stifel upgraded IRM, the REIT that operates document storage facilities and provides information management services, to Buy rating on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year.
- On the flip side, Iron Mountain (IRM) appeared as underperform stock on Credit Suisse's HOLT system, a model that aims for objectivity in converting income and balance sheet information into cash flow return on investment. Western Union (WU) and American Express (AXP) were too spotted on analyst's top underperform ideas.
- Earnings Recap and 2022 Guidance: IRM guided annual both FFO and revenue above consensus estimates where adjusted FFO per share is expected to be in the range of $3.70-$3.82 vs. the $3.09 average of two analyst estimates. Guidance for revenue is $5.125B-$5.275B, higher than the $5.01B consensus.
- In Q4, the REIT's FFO of $0.74 beat consensus by $0.10 and revenue of $1.16B (+9.4% Y/Y) beat by $10M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company is largely controlled by institutional investors who own 80% stake.
- Looking at the price movement, IRM stock has gained about 24% in the last 3-month. On comparative stock rating against the peers, Life Storage (LSI) showed up as Strong Buy.
- SA Contributor's commentary with Buy Rating on IRM: "In this high inflation environment where the cost of borrowing is expected to rise through the central bank's actions, it is important to assess the outlook for indebted REITs like Iron Mountain."