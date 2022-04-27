Molecular Partners slide continues with stock down 38%; Credit Suisse downgrade

Apr. 27, 2022 12:57 PM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN)NVSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Stressed businessman feeling desperate on crisis stock market, investment concept.

Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

  • After closing down ~16% Tuesday, shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) are getting walloped again and are down 38% in Wednesday afternoon trading.
  • Tuesday's fall was the result of partner Novartis (NVS) saying that additional data in a phase 3 might be necessary to win U.S. FDA authorization of COVID-19 antiviral therapy ensovibep.
  • Credit Suisse responded to the development by downgrading shares of Molecular Partners to underperform from neutral and cutting the price target to CHF10 from CHF23 (~19% upside based on Wednesday's close in Zurich).
  • Analyst Jo Walton said that while there is likely not a specific concern with ensovibep, he is concerned about Novartis' (NVS) commitment to the candidate.
