Molecular Partners slide continues with stock down 38%; Credit Suisse downgrade
Apr. 27, 2022 12:57 PM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN)NVSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- After closing down ~16% Tuesday, shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) are getting walloped again and are down 38% in Wednesday afternoon trading.
- Tuesday's fall was the result of partner Novartis (NVS) saying that additional data in a phase 3 might be necessary to win U.S. FDA authorization of COVID-19 antiviral therapy ensovibep.
- Credit Suisse responded to the development by downgrading shares of Molecular Partners to underperform from neutral and cutting the price target to CHF10 from CHF23 (~19% upside based on Wednesday's close in Zurich).
- Analyst Jo Walton said that while there is likely not a specific concern with ensovibep, he is concerned about Novartis' (NVS) commitment to the candidate.