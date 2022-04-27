Omnicell Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-18.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $313.98M (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OMCL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.