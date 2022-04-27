UroGen wins Buy rating at Berenberg on potential in bladder cancer
Apr. 27, 2022 12:55 PM ETUroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN), the developer of RTGel drug delivery platform, is trading higher on Wednesday after Berenberg Capital Markets launched its coverage with a Buy recommendation noting its prospects in bladder cancers.
- The analyst Anita Dushyanth sees $2 billion market opportunity for UroGen’s (URGN) RTGel platform in high and low-grade bladder cancers where there is a high rate of disease recurrence and surgery is the dominant treatment option.
- RTGel is designed to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs, and the analyst thinks that the technology has a wide applicability in bladder cancer as each asset based on the platform targets different grades of the cancer.
- In addition, RTGel-based urothelial cancer therapy Jelmyto and investigational drug UGN-102 could generate more than $600 million in peak sales in 2031, the analyst projects.
- “Based on the company’s risk/reward profile, we believe the stock remains undervalued,” Dushyanth added, with the price target of $20 per share implying a premium of ~175% to the last close.
- Read more on the upcoming milestones for UroGen (URGN) as outlined by its management in March.