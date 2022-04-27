UroGen wins Buy rating at Berenberg on potential in bladder cancer

Apr. 27, 2022 12:55 PM ETUroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

  • UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN), the developer of RTGel drug delivery platform, is trading higher on Wednesday after Berenberg Capital Markets launched its coverage with a Buy recommendation noting its prospects in bladder cancers.
  • The analyst Anita Dushyanth sees $2 billion market opportunity for UroGen’s (URGN) RTGel platform in high and low-grade bladder cancers where there is a high rate of disease recurrence and surgery is the dominant treatment option.
  • RTGel is designed to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs, and the analyst thinks that the technology has a wide applicability in bladder cancer as each asset based on the platform targets different grades of the cancer.
  • In addition, RTGel-based urothelial cancer therapy Jelmyto and investigational drug UGN-102 could generate more than $600 million in peak sales in 2031, the analyst projects.
  • “Based on the company’s risk/reward profile, we believe the stock remains undervalued,” Dushyanth added, with the price target of $20 per share implying a premium of ~175% to the last close.
  • Read more on the upcoming milestones for UroGen (URGN) as outlined by its management in March.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.