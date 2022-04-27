Knowles Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETKnowles Corporation (KN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Knowles (NYSE:KN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.18M (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.