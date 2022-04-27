Abiomed Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 12:57 PM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.67M (+11.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.