SPS Commerce Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETSPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $104.5M (+16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPSC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.