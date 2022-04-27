Ensign Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Ensign (NASDAQ:ENSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $704.36M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENSG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.