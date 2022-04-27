Bread Financial Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Apr. 27, 2022 1:01 PM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $4.21 and consensus revenue estimate is $914.18M (-15.4% y/y).
  • The loyalty and marketing services provider will report Q1 earnings tomorrow, Apr. 28, before market open.
  • Over the last 1 year, BFH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward revisions.
