Scorpio Tankers Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:02 PM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.67 (+36.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.02M (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.