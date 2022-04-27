Eastern Bankshares Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETEastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $178.06M (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EBC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.