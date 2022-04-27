Church & Dwight Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:02 PM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.