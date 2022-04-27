Valley National Bancorp Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:03 PM ETValley National Bancorp (VLY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $350.93M (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.