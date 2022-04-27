Tradeweb Markets Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:03 PM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $311.53M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.