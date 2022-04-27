Matthews Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETMatthews International Corporation (MATW)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Matthews (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-22.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $426.54M (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MATW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.