Carlyle Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:04 PM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+75.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+73.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.