Visteon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:04 PM ETVisteon Corporation (VC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $731.4M (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.