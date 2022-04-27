Laboratory Corporation of America Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:05 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.01 (-31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.01B (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.