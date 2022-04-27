Pitney Bowes Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:05 PM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $921.06M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.