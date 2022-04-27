Huntsman Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:06 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.