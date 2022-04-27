Fortive Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:06 PM ETFortive Corporation (FTV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.