AptarGroup Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.02M (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.