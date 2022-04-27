Perion Network Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:07 PM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+73.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.02M (+35.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PERI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
