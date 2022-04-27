Casella Waste Systems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETCasella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.77M (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CWST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.