Limelight Networks Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:11 PM ETLimelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.86M (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LLNW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.