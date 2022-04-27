GasLog Partners Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:11 PM ETGasLog Partners LP (GLOP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-32.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $80.23M (-7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GLOP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.