Lazard Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:12 PM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $677.58M (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LAZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.