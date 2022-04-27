Is Roku stock a buy ahead of earnings tomorrow?
Apr. 27, 2022 1:36 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- Analyst expects mixed results. While EPS is expected to fall to -$0.18 from $0.54 in 1Q21, revenue is expected to jump 25% Y/Y to $718.94M.
- Investors will also closely watch Roku's total number of active accounts, a key metric used to gauge the size of the company's user base.
- While EPS has been unstable, there has been consistent year-over-year revenue gains every quarter for at least three years, with the most rapid gain over this period being recorded in Q1 and Q2021. Analysts expect revenue growth to be 25% Y/Y in 1Q 2022.
- The San Jose, California-based company fell 22% after reporting Q4 results as supply chain woes caused multiple problems.
- ROKU's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 1.14 ranks last among the movies and entertainment stocks.
- Roku (ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- Analyst expects mixed results. While EPS is expected to fall to -$0.18 from $0.54 in 1Q21, revenue is expected to jump 25% Y/Y to $718.94M.
- Over the last 2 years, ROKU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- ROKU fell 8% after its peer Netflix fell 35% after reporting its Q1 results on posting dismal subscriber adds.
- Analyst ratings:
- Roku fell 10% after Wells Fargo Cautious Ahead of Results. Analyst lowered its estimate on net user additions for Roku’s first quarter, seeing 1.1 million, compared with a previous view of 2 million.
- Benchmark cuts the PT to $240 from $305 and maintains buy rating.
- Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage with a recommendation of buy. Analyst set PT of $188, implying a 74% increase from last price.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on Roku is a strong sell, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is buy.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Roku: Be Prepared For The Crash After Earnings