Is Roku stock a buy ahead of earnings tomorrow?

Apr. 27, 2022 1:36 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment

Roku Shares Slide 25 Percent After Q4 Revenue Drop

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
  • Analyst expects mixed results. While EPS is expected to fall to -$0.18 from $0.54 in 1Q21, revenue is expected to jump 25% Y/Y to $718.94M.
  • Investors will also closely watch Roku's total number of active accounts, a key metric used to gauge the size of the company's user base.
  • While EPS has been unstable, there has been consistent year-over-year revenue gains every quarter for at least three years, with the most rapid gain over this period being recorded in Q1 and Q2021. Analysts expect revenue growth to be 25% Y/Y in 1Q 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.