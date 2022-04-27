Virtu Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:16 PM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $483.93M (-52.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIRT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.