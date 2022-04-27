Keurig Dr Pepper Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:16 PM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.01B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KDP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.