BioCorRx starts recruiting in trial of biodegradable naltrexone pellet BICX104 for opioid disorder

Apr. 27, 2022 1:21 PM ETBioCorRx Inc. (BICX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Opioid addiction

Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

  • BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) said it began the recruiting and enrollment process for its first-in-human trial of BICX104, an implantable biodegradable naltrexone pellet to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
  • The phase 1 study will be in two parallel groups of randomized healthy volunteers to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and safety of BICX104 implantable subcutaneous naltrexone pellets and the marketed once a month intramuscular depot naltrexone injection.
  • The company said BICX104 is being developed in collaboration with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.