BioCorRx starts recruiting in trial of biodegradable naltrexone pellet BICX104 for opioid disorder
Apr. 27, 2022 1:21 PM ETBioCorRx Inc. (BICX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) said it began the recruiting and enrollment process for its first-in-human trial of BICX104, an implantable biodegradable naltrexone pellet to treat opioid use disorder (OUD).
- The phase 1 study will be in two parallel groups of randomized healthy volunteers to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and safety of BICX104 implantable subcutaneous naltrexone pellets and the marketed once a month intramuscular depot naltrexone injection.
- The company said BICX104 is being developed in collaboration with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health.