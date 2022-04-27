PBF Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:17 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+114.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.24B (+67.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBF has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
