Eli Lilly Q1 result to focus on COVID-19 therapies sales, comments on Alzheimer's drug
Apr. 27, 2022 1:22 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.30 (+23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.29B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LLY has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Lilly has missed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.
- For 2022, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $8.50 to $8.65 on a non-GAAP basis. Analysts estimate $8.66.
- It expects Revenue of $27.8B-$28.3B vs. estimates of $28.49B.
- Lilly expects about $375M of revenue from COVID-19 antibodies in Q1 from the shipment of the remaining doses attributable to last November’s U.S. Government Purchase Agreement.
- This quarter, the company signed an agreement with the U.S. government to supply up to 600K doses of investigational COVID-19 therapy bebtelovimab for at least $720M.
- In Feb, the U.S. FDA issued an EUA for a new monoclonal antibody called bebtelovimab developed by Lilly, which retains efficacy against the Omicron variant. The company was awarded a $1.08B firm-fixed-price contract for manufacture, distribution and storage of Bebtelovimab in support of the national emergency response to COVID-19.
- According to Zacks Q1 Consensus estimate, revenue for diabetes drug Trulicity, psoriatic arthritis drug Taltz, cancer drug Verzenio, diabetes treatment Jardiance is $1.88B, $634M, $450M, $443M, respectively.
- Lilly shares fell in Feb. after the management indicated that the company would slow down its efforts in seeking FDA approval for its investigational therapy for Alzheimer’s disease, donanemab.
- Earlier this month, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced its final decision to limit the coverage on Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab), which is developed by Biogen (BIIB) with Eisai. The decision could likely impact Lilly's donanemab.
- The company expects to announce Phase III data read in mid-2023 and plans to complete its regulatory filing for donanemab in 2022.
- Investors will be looking out for the company's comments on donanamab.