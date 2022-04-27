General Motors attracts buy rating from CFRA after strong earnings

CFRA upgraded General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to Buy rating after having the Detroit automaker set at Hold.

The firm boosted its full-year EPS estimate on General Motors (GM) to $6.95 after taking in the strong Q1 earnings beat.

Analyst Garrett Nelson: "GM's results were much better than anticipated in light of its struggles with ongoing chip shortages and supply chain issues, and while its EV sales won't pick up materially until 2023 with the debut of its six Ultium models, we believe the stock's current valuation now justifies a Buy."

CFRA added $1 to its price target on General Motors (GM) to take it to $46.

GM also attracted positive comments from Wedbush Securities and RBC Capital Markets earlier in the day.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on GM flipped to Buy from Hold on April 22 just ahead of the earnings report.