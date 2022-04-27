Apple adds two mixed reality patents to portfolio: report

Apr. 27, 2022 1:20 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments

Apple store in Bangkok

prachanart/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is widely believed to be working on a mixed reality headset due to be announced this year or next and the tech giant has now been granted two more patents to add to its portfolio, Patently Apple reports.
  • One of the patents is for a head-mounted device, or HMD, faceplate that uses an infrared one-way finish, while the other patent covers an HMD charging system.
  • Apple (AAPL) shares rose slightly more than 1% to $158.40 in mid-day trading on Wednesday.
  • Year-to-date, Apple shares have fallen nearly 13% amid a broader decline in tech stocks, worries over rising inflation and a slowdown in the global economy.
  • Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • In late December, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) was working on the second-version of its mixed reality headset, slated to be released in 2024.
  • On Monday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that Apple's (AAPL) quarterly results will go a long way toward setting the tone for the tech sector in the coming months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.