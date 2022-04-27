Apple adds two mixed reality patents to portfolio: report
Apr. 27, 2022 1:20 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is widely believed to be working on a mixed reality headset due to be announced this year or next and the tech giant has now been granted two more patents to add to its portfolio, Patently Apple reports.
- One of the patents is for a head-mounted device, or HMD, faceplate that uses an infrared one-way finish, while the other patent covers an HMD charging system.
- Apple (AAPL) shares rose slightly more than 1% to $158.40 in mid-day trading on Wednesday.
- Year-to-date, Apple shares have fallen nearly 13% amid a broader decline in tech stocks, worries over rising inflation and a slowdown in the global economy.
- Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- In late December, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) was working on the second-version of its mixed reality headset, slated to be released in 2024.
- On Monday, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said that Apple's (AAPL) quarterly results will go a long way toward setting the tone for the tech sector in the coming months.