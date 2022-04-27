Facebook parent Meta's stock dips on erroneous guidance release
Apr. 27, 2022 1:21 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor70 Comments
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) stock saw a sudden slide after an erroneous guidance outlook from the company was spread minutes ago, well ahead of its earnings report set for after today's market close.
- Chatter spiked around a forecast for second-quarter revenue of $27 billion-$29 billion - which was what the company had previously forecast for the first quarter yet to be reported.
- Bloomberg terminals flashed a headline that Meta expected that forecast for Q2, as though it was coming from the release set for today. They quickly ran a new correction stating Meta didn't release its earnings yet.
- Shares quickly sank 6% to a day's low of $169.00 on a multimillion-share volume spike.
- That decline was just as suddenly recapped, with the stock recovering its previous level within five minutes. It's back in decline now, though, -3.1% on the session to $175.29.