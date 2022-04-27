TFI International Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETTFI International Inc. (TFII)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+68.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (+75.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFII has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.