World Fuel Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETWorld Fuel Services Corporation (INT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- World Fuel (NYSE:INT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-12.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10B (+67.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.