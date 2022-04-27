LPL Financial Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.81 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.14B (+25.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPLA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.