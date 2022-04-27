National Instruments Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+34.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $402.73M (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NATI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.