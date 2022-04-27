Can Comcast continue to top Street view in Q1?

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, Apr. 28, before market open.

Consensus EPS estimate is $0.81 (+6.6% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $30.45B (+11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMCSA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.

CMCSA is expected to post Q1 revenue growth on recovering theme parks demand and steady broadband demand.

Investors will look out for subscriber numbers for Peacock, CMCSA's streaming platform, in light of Netflix's (NFLX) unexpected drop in subscribers.

CMCSA stock rose after a generally upbeat Q4 earnings. Wells Fargo said the 212K broadband net adds trailed sell-side expectations, but free cash flow was a big beat. New Street said broadband results won't allay concerns that higher competition will weigh on future growth.

SA contributor Deep Value Ideas in a bullish analysis said CMCSA is a better choice than NFLX as it continues to post rising revenue and free cash flow, despite losing cable customers at an accelerating pace.

Other news:

Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter (CHTR) are teaming up on a joint venture to develop a streaming platform that will be based on Comcast's Flex approach.

Few parties approached U.K. broadband provider TalkTalk Telecom for a potential £3B takeover. Sky News parent Sky, a Comcast unit, is also reportedly taking a look.

NBCUniversal ended a deal that provided popular content to Hulu, in which CMCSA has a minor stake. Popular NBC programs will now be available on Peacock. NBCU earlier said Peacock's slow growth was partly due to more popular premieres on Hulu.

CMCSA in Jan. raised its quarterly dividend by 8%.

CMCSA stock, which fell ~12% YTD, widely underperformed the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary index in the last 1 year.