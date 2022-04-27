Cerner ticks higher on report Oracle likely to see smooth European review

Apr. 27, 2022 1:42 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), CERNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Oracle headquarter building in Bucharest. Logo of the Oracle company on a office building.

Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) ticked higher, up 0.2%, after a report that Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) planned purchase of electronic-medical-records company is likely to see few issues with a European antitrust review.
  • The parties involved in the deal aren't expecting issues to be raised in the European Commission's Phase 1 evaluation of the deal, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. The parties also aren't expecting a review by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority.
  • The report comes after Oracle's planned $28B purchase of Cerner was filed with EU antitrust regulator Friday. The EC set a provisional deadline of June 1, according to the regulator's website.
  • Recall in February, Oracle reached expiration of waiting period in U.S. to acquire Cerner.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.