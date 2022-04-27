Cerner ticks higher on report Oracle likely to see smooth European review
Apr. 27, 2022 1:42 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), CERNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) ticked higher, up 0.2%, after a report that Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) planned purchase of electronic-medical-records company is likely to see few issues with a European antitrust review.
- The parties involved in the deal aren't expecting issues to be raised in the European Commission's Phase 1 evaluation of the deal, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. The parties also aren't expecting a review by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority.
- The report comes after Oracle's planned $28B purchase of Cerner was filed with EU antitrust regulator Friday. The EC set a provisional deadline of June 1, according to the regulator's website.
- Recall in February, Oracle reached expiration of waiting period in U.S. to acquire Cerner.