Veru leads Cantor’s biopharma stocks with largest increases in short interest

Apr. 27, 2022 1:42 PM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)OPNT, MRK, HRTX, OMERBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Citing up to date short interest data as of Apr. 26, Cantor Fitgerald points out that the oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had the biggest jump in short interest under its coverage with a ~279% increase.
  • Miami, Florida-based Veru (VERU) added more than 25% of value on Monday after disclosing Phase 2 results for the company’s oral COVID-19 drug sabizabulin in patients who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
  • In addition, Cantor listed Narcan maker Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Merck (MRK) as other pharma stocks with large increases in short interest with ~68% and ~14% gains, respectively.
  • Meanwhile, Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Omeros (OMER) were cited as the pharma stocks with highest short floats with ~38% and ~19% shares floated compared to total shares in the flat, respectively.
