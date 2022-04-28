Intel's results could set tone for the rest of the chip giant's year

When Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reports its first-quarter results after Thursday's market close, it's probable that what the chipmaking giant says about its future plans will be at least as important to investors as the company's recent past.

Among the topics that Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger will likely face will be Intel's (INTC) impending spinoff of Mobileye, its self-driving automobile unit. Intel (INTC) is planning on launching Mobileye as a standalone business in an IPO by the end of the year that could value the company at as much as $50 billion. Earlier this month, Intel (INTC) reportedly hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to run the Mobileye IPO.

The issue of supply chain shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic also continues to hover over Intel (INTC). Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said earlier this year that such matters should impact the chip sector through the coming months, even as there have been some improvements in product inventory levels.

Wall Street analysts estimate Intel (INTC) will report a first-quarter profit of 79 cents a share, on $18.3 billion in revenue, both of which are lower than what Intel (INTC) turned in during the first quarter of 2021. Earlier this month, Citi analyst Christopher Danely said Intel (INTC) could report it has seen some negative impact on its business due to weakness in the PC market over the first quarter of this year.