What to expect from Southwest Airlines Q1 earnings results after peers tops consensus mark

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 (+82.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.67B (+127.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LUV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.

The company recently announced a cut in June flights by around 8,300 or 7% due to continuing challenges with available staffing.

In January, the company after beating the consensus mark in Q4 guided Q1 revenue to be down 10% to 15% from 2019 levels with a load factor (passenger seating capacity) of about 75% to 80%. It also expects to have paid $60M in debts by the first quarter's end.

The company sees profitable skies in the second through fourth quarters.

Peer Comparison

Delta (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), Alaska Air (ALK) and Jetblue (JBLU) topped consensus mark in Q1 with strong booking trends outlook. United Airlines (UAL) forecast a profit for this year despite Q1 earnings miss; CEO said that the demand environment is the “strongest it’s been in my 30 years in the industry”

Shares have dropped more than 26% over the past 12 months and is currently trading much below it's 52-week high of $63.68, hence buy the dip says Wall Street Analysts as well as SA quant rating systems.

Stock has outperform the broader market index along with its peers: