Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2022 1:46 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.46 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $242.82M (+36.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.